(Mass Appeal) – Forget about that jellied cranberry sauce that’s shaped like the can in comes in! Treat your family to the good stuff this year! Chef Bill Collins, owner of ChefBill.com, is here to share the secret to the best cranberry chutney!

Ingredients:



½ cup cider vinegar

2 cups firmly packed brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 ½ cups orange juice

zest of 1 lemon

1 lemon, peeled with pith discarded, pitted, and cut into sections

zest of 2 oranges

2 oranges, peeled with pith discarded, and cut into sections

1 apple, peeled, seeded, and chopped

6 cups cranberries (2 12-oz bags)

½ cup golden raisins (optional)

½ cup dried apricots, chopped

Directions:

In a large saucepan over a medium-high heat, combine the vinegar, sugar, ginger, allspice, cinnamon and orange juice, and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved Add the lemon zest, orange zest, lemon and orange sections, and apple. Simmer the mixture, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes Add 5 cups of the cranberries, raisins (if using), and apricots, and simmer the mixture, stirring occasionally, for 40 minutes, or until it is thickened. Stir in the remaining cranberries and simmer the mixture for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally Transfer the chutney to a bowl, let it cool to room temperature. Refrigerate it, and store covered for up to 2 weeks.

Yield: approximately 6 cups

Simple Cranberry Sauce

1 cup sugar

1 cup orange juice or water

1 12-ounce package of fresh cranberries

zest of one orange

In a medium saucepan, add the sugar and orange juice. Bring to boil, and add the cranberries Return the mixture to a boil, and reduce the heat to medium low. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. The sauce is ready when most of the cranberries have burst Remove from heat. If you were to add any additional flavors (see below), add them now, and let it cool to room temperature Refrigerate, and serve chilled. It will thicken when it’s cooled

Makes approximately 2 ¼ cups

Other things to add to your cranberry sauce:

Liqueurs

Nuts

Dried fruit

Fresh fruit

Orange zest