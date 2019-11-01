The seven habits of resilient people, with Dr. Rob Robinson

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, discussed what he considers to be the seven consistent habits of resilient people.
The framework of our discussion:
- They maintain realistic Optimism.
- They have good impulse control.
- They accept influence from people and remain flexible.
- They have empathy for others and they are not afraid to ask for help.
- They reach outside the box and their own comfort zone.
- They practice effective causal analysis.
- They don’t stay stuck in negative thinking or emotion.