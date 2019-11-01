The seven habits of resilient people, with Dr. Rob Robinson

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, discussed what he considers to be the seven consistent habits of resilient people.

The framework of our discussion:

  1. They maintain realistic Optimism.
  2. They have good impulse control.
  3. They accept influence from people and remain flexible.
  4. They have empathy for others and they are not afraid to ask for help.
  5. They reach outside the box and their own comfort zone.
  6. They practice effective causal analysis.
  7. They don’t stay stuck in negative thinking or emotion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories