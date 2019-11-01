The seven habits of resilient people, with Dr. Rob Robinson

(Mass Appeal) - It's hard to believe, but you can buy a wedding dress for as little as $50 this weekend at the Western New England Fall Bridal Show. Here to tell us more is Lisa Powers from CJC Events.

Designer wedding gowns originally valued much higher will be deeply discounted to $199 and perhaps even lower this Sunday. Brides should be ready to try on dresses and purchase them off the racks, saving hundreds of dollars!