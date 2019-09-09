The Sisterhood of Temple Beth El is hosting a Fall Fair

(Mass Appeal) – The Sisterhood of Temple Beth El joined us to talk about its first ever fall fair, which is taking place Sept. 22 at the Temple, 979 Dickinson Street in Springfield.

Sisterhood member Ann Labb and participating vendor Donalyn Gross shared the details with us, noting there will be many diverse artisans and food options. Gross showed us some nut syrup that she makes, which will be available for purchase at the Fair, which will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit https://www.tbespringfield.org/ .