(Mass Appeal) – We are so happy today to have Chef Chris Bland from Sober Chef Catering on our show for a cooking demonstration. While Chris is going to show us how to make a Gorgonzola Cream Pasta, he’s also going to share his story.

Gorgonzola Cream Pasta

3oz Sliced roasted red peppers, 1tbl fresh garlic, 3oz peas, 4oz diced chicken breast, 1oz crispy pancetta, 2oz penne, 2 cups of heavy cream, 2tbl butter, 4oz fresh Gorgonzola, 1/2 oz grated parm, salt, pepper and fresh chopped parsley for garnish

DIRECTIONS: Heat a sauté pan add diced pancetta cook until brown and crispy remove from pan, next cook diced chicken with garlic in same pan.. put cooked chicken and pancetta aside .. use same pan add heavy cream, Gorgonzola, grated parm and butter whisk together until smooth consistency then add roasted peppers, peas, chicken, pancetta, add freshly boiled penne mix well and salt and pepper to taste. Add fresh parsley for garnish