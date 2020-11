(Mass Appeal) – Are you ready to make one of the easiest and most delicious gin cocktails? This recipe is loaded with fresh citrus & green basil while floral gin will be the highlight of this perfect at-home cocktail!

Jessie-Sierra Ross from the blog, Straight To The Hips, Baby!, is going to show us how to make a Solstice Grapefruit Basil Gin Smash!