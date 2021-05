SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The Springfield Thunderbirds and Massachusetts State Lottery teamed up to provide lunch as a thank you to the health care and service industry in April.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Thunderbirds, mascot Boomer and staff members visited Mercy Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, USA Hauling, Springfield Police Department, and the Springfield Fire Department to provide lunch as a thank you for the “Feed the Frontline” campaign.