The Springfield JCC celebrates Hanuakkah

(Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Jewish Community Center has announced it’s slate of Hanukkah events there truly is something for everyone. Joining me now with all the details is a familiar face! Seth Stutman current JCC marketing director and former Mass Appeal host.

Hanukkah in the Hay

Sunday, November 21, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | In-person at the Springfield JCC

Join us for a morning of barnyard fun as we kick off the Hanukkah season and celebrate PJ Library’s new home at the Springfield JCC! Enjoy an outdoor petting zoo, bounce houses, crafts, snacks, and more! Families with children of all ages are invited to join in on the fun. This program is free and open to the public.

First Light

Sunday, November 28, 5:00 – 5:45 PM | In-person at the Springfield JCC

Celebrate the light and miracle of the first night of Hanukkah! Join us outdoors for community candle lighting and singing as we light the largest outdoor menorah in Western Massachusetts. This program is free and open to the public.

Hanukkah Concert with Mister G and Friends

Monday, December 6, 5:30 – 6:30 PM | Virtual Program

Join Latin Grammy-award winning musician Mister G and his band for a family-friendly Hanukkah concert,

filled with ruach (spirit). Springfield JCC staffer and singer Elise Barber will join Mister G on stage for a special

performance! This program is free. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit SpringfieldJCC.org.

Holiday Pickleball Tournament

Friday, December 17 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM | In-person at the Springfield JCC

Test your pickleball prowess in our annual Holiday Pickleball Tournament!