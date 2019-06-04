The Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair is bigger than ever

Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair is coming up on June 21 and it’s the biggest one yet! Sponsor and State Senator Eric Lesser joined us in studio to give us all the details, including specifics about the more than 75 exhibitors ranging from state and city agencies like the RMV, to non-profits like the Springfield Museums. There will be seminars on a range of topics, informational speakers and a boxed lunch. It all takes place at the Field House at Springfield College. Visit www.senatorlesser.com/thrive for all the details.