The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament to raise $1M for brain cancer research

The Tom Cosenzi Driving For the Cure Charity Golf Tournament is taking place on Monday, August 19th. Now in its 11th year, the tournament is set meet the $1 million mark in donations for Dana-Farber.

Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group, joined us in studio to talk about the tournament, a tribute to her successful and loving father, and the support it brings the Neuro-Oncology Department at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The event includes golf, entertainment, a raffle, and a silent auction. The locations are the Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow and the Elmcrest Country Club in East Longmeadow. Golfing is sold out, but there are sponsorships still available. For more information, visit www.TomCosenziDrivingfortheCure.com/ .