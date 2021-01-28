The top 5 things you should understand about people with disabilities

(Mass Appeal) – Most of us have our hearts in the right place. We want to treat everyone the same. But sometimes, our good intentions can make us feel awkward in interacting with people, especially people with different abilities or physical impairments.

The best way to overcome these feelings is through conversations. Cory Lee, an accessible travel blogger with curb free with cory lee.com joins us with his top 5 things he wishes the general public would understand about people with disabilities.