(Mass Appeal) – If you are a regular watcher of this show, you are familiar with Patrick’s major aversion to bugs. Needless to say, he was too squeamish to handle this next segment…. so I get the fun opportunity to chat with Natasha Wright from Bray-man Termite and Pest Elimination… about the top five creepy pests you need to know about.

Black widow spider – Has neurotoxic venom that causes severe pain in humans. Rarely fatal but it is regarded as the most venomous spiders in North America. They are common in the American south.

Brown recluse spider – Has cytotoxic venom that causes itching, fever, chills, and nausea. They are common in the American south.

German cockroach – These insects are a cause of childhood asthma and allergies and can be found almost everywhere.

Horseflies – These insects stab you with knife-like mouthparts and drink from the resulting pool of blood. Bites from a horse fly are painful but not venomous.

Ticks – They spend almost a day attaching to your skin with a cement-like secretion, then proceed to suck your blood until they are massively bloated and fall off to lay eggs. They can carry several different dangerous diseases including Lyme Disease.