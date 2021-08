BOSTON (SHNS) - With the United States' military evacuation of Afghanistan complete and some immigrant advocacy groups calling on the state to make money available to support refugees, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he has spoken to the federal government about being "as helpful as we can be, when we need to be."

Baker also offered his condolences to the family of Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, one of the U.S. military members killed in last week's attack on the airport in Kabul.