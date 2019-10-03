The top trends and colors are covered in this fall fashion show

(Mass Appeal) – Attention fashionistas – it’s time to embrace fall trends! Lotus and Compass joined us with a fashion show of this season’s colors and looks, which included layering and color-blocking.

Three models showed us different looks – including shoes – that illustrate what’s new for fall. The first model wore a lace bralette peaking out from a loose knit sweater paired with wedge booties. The second had a color-blocked sweater, with some ruching, detail paired with denim.

The last look illustrated the jewel-toned colors that are popular right now in a printed blouse and sweater combination.

