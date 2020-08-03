The Village Closet opens in new Hilltowns space

(Mass Appeal) – It Takes a Village serves over 1500 families in need annually. Their popular The Village Closet is a donation and distribution center full of free maternity, baby, and kids clothing, diapers, and supplies. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they lost their space at Gateway Regional Middle School. But, an exciting new space was made available which will expand their mission and provide a safe place for families surviving domestic violence. Mollie Hartford is Co-Executive Director of It Takes a Village, and she shares more about the newly formed Cissie’s House project.

For more information, visit HilltownVillage.org or call 413-650-3640.