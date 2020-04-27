The Virtual Heart Healthy Challenge for kids

(Mass Appeal) – The American Heart Association is launching a free virtual Kids Heart Challenge and Dr. Thuy Bui, pediatric emergency medicine physician, joined us with more on how it works.

According to Dr. Bui, the 10-day challenge focuses on daily physical activity, like dance routines and jumping rope. There are activities for all ages and it’s easy to get the whole family involved. The virtual Kids Heart Challenge also includes recipes and game ideas.

For more information, or to sign up to participate in the virtual challenge, visit Heart.org.