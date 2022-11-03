(MASS APPEAL) – Future Brides and Grooms, get ready! The Western New England Fall Bridal Show is taking place this Sunday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield and we’re speaking with event producer Lisa Powers to get all the details.

Western New England Fall Bridal Show

Saturday, November 6th from 11:00am through 3:00pm at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Engaged couples and their guests are invited to a great day of wedding planning and inspiration for their celebration with will be an array of wedding professionals and businesses.

For tickets and more information visit CJCevents.com

Sponsored by: CJC Events