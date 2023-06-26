(Mass Appeal) – It is a long and glorious history of racing at the Southwick 338 motocross track and, while racing happens there all season long, people from across the country descend on Southwick for the National Championship series races which will be taking place the weekend of July 8th. Rick Johnson, General Manager of The Wick 338, is here to talk more about this amazing endurance sport.
The Wick 338 hosts the AMA national pro motocross championship series
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: