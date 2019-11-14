The Zoo in Forest Park brings three rodent enthusiasts to Studio 1A

(Mass Appeal) – The Zoo in Forest Park joined us with two animals that both enjoy the same thing: rodents! Brooke Johnson and Caroline Adams brought in two King Snakes and a big, fluffy kitchen cat!

The two King Snakes are very different in size and color, despite being the same breed. According to Adams, the larger snake was fed a lot more early in life. The kitchen cat, a domestic cat named Moody, enjoys keeping the mouse population under control at the Zoo in Forest Park and likes the company of people as much as the other animals he sees at the Zoo.

Upcoming events at the Zoo include the Zoo Night at Bright Nights on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5 – 8 p.m. There is also a Holiday Break Zoo camp for kids. If you’d like more information on these programs visit forestparkzoo.org.