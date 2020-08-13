The Zoo in Forest Park is open and the place for socially distant fun

(Mass Appeal) – The Zoo in Forest Park is open and operating safely under the state’s guidelines with masks required and timed ticketing. The Zoo’s Caroline Adams and Gabry Tyson joined us the details – and a big bunny named Sage!

Sage the bunny came to the zoo after she was found roaming in Forest Park. Adams mentioned that it’s important to enter pet ownership responsibly.

You can also enter a raffle to name two baby goats at the Zoo. The adorable pair were born in late May. It costs $5 to enter the raffle and you can do so at ForestParkZoo.org.