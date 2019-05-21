There’s a lot to like about Lupa Zoo!

Mass Appeal was live from Lupa Zoo in Ludlow! Lupa Zoo is family-friendly, walkable, and filled with interesting animals, playgrounds and more. Today we met Joan Lupa, president of Lupa Zoo, and her son Stan Lupa, the zoo’s director of education, and zookeeper Lauren St. Denis. We learned all about the animals they have there – from foxes to Siberian lynx – and about the zoo’s mission of education and conservation. Lupa Zoo is located at 62 Nash Hill Road in Ludlow. They are open everyday June through August and offer many opportunities to learn and get up close to animals. You can learn more by visiting LupaZoo.org or calling 413-583-8370.