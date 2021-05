SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A former Springfield Police Officer who was found guilty on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of witness intimidation was sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

According to Hampden District Attorney's Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 31-year-old Daniel Cintron was recently found guilty in a jury-waived trial in Hampden Superior Court and sentenced to two to three years following the court's verdict.