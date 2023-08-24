(Mass Appeal) – If your house is like most on a school morning, the kids a running late and there’s very little time, if any, for breakfast. So, what do you do? Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here with a muffin recipe that’s perfect for the kids rushing out of the house who need something to get them through the day.

Maple Sweet Potato Muffins

Ingredients:

1 cup sweet potato, cooked and mashed

2 eggs

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup unsweetened milk of choice

¼ cup coconut oil melted or other neutral oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup gf all purpose flour or regular all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups almond flour or oat flour

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground or fresh nutmeg

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. sea salt

Frosting Ingredients:

½ cup coconut yogurt or yogurt of choice

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350° and line a cupcake tin with liners, set aside. Whisk together milk, eggs, oil, mashed sweet potato, vanilla and maple syrup until fully combined.

In a large bowl add the dry ingredients. GF all-purpose flour, almond flour, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt. Whisk together until all the ingredients are full incorporated. Add the wet and dry ingredients together, make sure not to over mix.

Fill the cupcake liners evenly with the batter. Bake for 18-20 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool the cupcake sin the tin for 5 minutes and then remove to a cooling rack. Let cool fully before frosting and decorating.