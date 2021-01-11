These nutrient-packed foods won’t bust your budget

(Mass Appeal) – Eating healthy on a budget can seem difficult – but there are lots of foods that are packed with nutrition and wallet-friendly.

Our friend the fabulous Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is with us to talk about affordable nutrient-packed foods and to show us how we can use some of those wallet-friendly and nutirent-packed foods to create a healthy and satisfying meal!

Lentil hash with eggs

Makes about 2 servings:

1 cup lentils (green or red) 2 cups of water or broth – put both in a saucepan and bring to a boil – simmer for 10-15 minutes (I am using red so this will be the correct time) Once the lentils are cooked put them to the side. In a small sauté pan heat about 2 tbsps. olive oil then add 1/2 chopped red onion, about a cup of small diced potatoes and 1/2 cup diced carrot. Cook about 15 minutes or until tender. Then add 2 tablespoons tomato paste and a little water or stock, or add two tablespoons of tomato sauce or diced tomatoes. Then add about a cup of the cooked lentils and 1 cup of white beans. Add whatever seasoning you like – I just use salt and pepper. Serve with eggs – or without for vegan opt