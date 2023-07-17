(Mass Appeal) – Doesn’t everyone love popcorn? You can eat it plain or add cheese, pepper, Old Bay seasoning, or even the traditional butter. But today, we’re taking your popcorn making to a whole other level. Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe, is here to show us how.

Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe Popcorn Bars

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

1 package (10 oz) marshmallows

6 cups popped popcorn

16 ounces of your favorite chocolate

Sprinkles, crushed cookies, candy of your choice

Directions

In a saucepan melt your butter over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat.

Add your popped popcorn and gently stir until well coated.

Using buttered hands gently and evenly press coated popcorn mixture into 13 x 9 pan that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Cool. Cut into whatever size squares you like.

Melt your chocolate. Dip the tops of the popcorn bars in melted chocolate and immediately top with your topping of choice. Once dry, store in layers separated by parchment or wax paper in an air tight container. These are best served fresh.