This baby bunny named Chervil wants to hop on over to your house

Our Pet of the Week is Chervil, a 2 month old lop-earerd rabbit available for adoption at Dakin Humane Society. Chervil also has two brothers if you’re looking for more than one bunny!

Pet Stats

Name: Chervil

Breed: Havana lop-eared rabbit

Age: 2 months

Sex: Male

Color: Black

Background

Chervil is a sweet 2-month old rabbit looking for a home. He has 2 brothers he shares his cage with (Marjoram and Sorrel) at our Springfield Adoption Center. Like all rabbits, the most important thing in his diet is grass hay, such as timothy, and it should always be available to him. Rabbits also eat pellet food, leafy greens like dark lettuces, collard and turnip greens and carrot tops. Solid-bottom metal cages are best (wire bottoms cut into their feet), and you should always keep your pet rabbit inside to protect them from extreme weather and outdoor predators. Once a day, let your rabbit out of his cage to run and jump in an enclosed room (supervised, of course!). Their antics will amuse you very much, because they LOVE to have “out” time. Just be sure to keep cords and wires away from them to prevent chewing!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=41285552#!/

