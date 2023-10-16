(Mass Appeal) – It can be a dessert, side dish, or a snack! Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, shows us how to make a Caramel Apple Salad.
Caramel Apple Salad
Ingredients:
4 apples peeled, cored and chopped into chunks
1 3.4 ounce package of butterscotch pudding mix
1 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple, do not drain
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 8 ounce container of whipped cream topping
3/4 cup chopped pecans we used praline coated pecans
Caramel sauce to drizzle on top before serving
Instructions
- In a large bowl, the pudding mix, crushed pineapple and juice, cinnamon, and whipped topping and mix until combined well.
- Fold in apple chunks and pecans gently.
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, we usually do overnight which is great for planning ahead.
- Drizzle caramel on top before serving.