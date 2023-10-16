(Mass Appeal) – It can be a dessert, side dish, or a snack! Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, shows us how to make a Caramel Apple Salad.

Caramel Apple Salad
Ingredients:
4 apples peeled, cored and chopped into chunks
1 3.4 ounce package of butterscotch pudding mix
1 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple, do not drain
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 8 ounce container of whipped cream topping
3/4 cup chopped pecans we used praline coated pecans
Caramel sauce to drizzle on top before serving
Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, the pudding mix, crushed pineapple and juice, cinnamon, and whipped topping and mix until combined well.
  2. Fold in apple chunks and pecans gently.
  3. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, we usually do overnight which is great for planning ahead.
  4. Drizzle caramel on top before serving.