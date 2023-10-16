(Mass Appeal) – It can be a dessert, side dish, or a snack! Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, shows us how to make a Caramel Apple Salad.

Caramel Apple Salad

Ingredients:

4 apples peeled, cored and chopped into chunks

1 3.4 ounce package of butterscotch pudding mix

1 8 ounce can of crushed pineapple, do not drain

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 8 ounce container of whipped cream topping

3/4 cup chopped pecans we used praline coated pecans

Caramel sauce to drizzle on top before serving

Instructions