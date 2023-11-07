(Mass Appeal) – A golden Latte features the warm spices turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. It’s a delicious drink that is believed to have health benefits, so Molly Parr, food columnist, and creator of the blog Cheap Beets, shows you how it’s made!

Ingredients

1 cup milk of your choice (oat, almond, soy, cow, etc)

¼ teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon ginger

1 twist freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon maple syrup

Small pinch (⅛ teaspoon) of cinnamon

Directions

In a small saucepan, heat the milk on medium-low heat, making sure not to scald it.

As it heats, add in the turmeric, ginger, and black pepper. Whisk the spices into the milk until they dissolve. Add maple syrup.

Once the drink is heated to your liking, carefully pour it into a mug or glass. Sprinkle a small pinch of cinnamon on top.

Froth if so desired.