This is “Nacho” average cheeseburger!

We love nachos, and we love cheeseburgers. Why not combine the two of them? Dan Whalen, blogger with The Food in My Beard shows us how it’s done.

Nacho Burger

Ground Beef

Taco Seasoning (preferably homemade)

Tortilla Chips

Pepperjack Cheese

Buns

Guac

Salsa

Pickled jalapenos

1. Form burger patties and dust them with the taco seasoning and some salt.

2. Grill the burgers on high heat to brown and cook through. After flipping, top each burger first with a piece of cheese, then with about 7-8 tortilla chips, alternating with a slice of cheese in between each chip.

3. Cover and cook until the cheese is melted and the burger is cooked through.

4. Put the burger on a bun and top with guac, pico, and jalapenos and serve.