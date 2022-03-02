(Mass Appeal) – Make your pizza night extra special with a new kind of pie you’ll love at first bite! That’s right, Cookbook author and chef extraordinaire Betty Rosbottom is here to show us how to make a late winter pizza with ricotta, butternut squash, and mint!

For this colorful pizza, a mixture of ricotta, Parmesan, and thyme is spread over a thin (purchased) pizza round, which is topped with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, cubes of roasted butternut squash, and crispy bits of bacon. A dusting of Fontina completes the toppings. This pizza needs only a few minutes in a 450-degree oven and then is garnished with torn mint leaves. The sweetness of the squash, the saltiness of the cheeses and the bacon, the heat from the red pepper flakes, and the cooling accent of the mint all combine to make this a special dish perfect for chilly weather.

3 cups (about 1 pound peeled) diced butternut squash cut into 3/4 -inch cubes (See market tip.)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup whole milk ricotta

6 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, preferably Parmigiano Reggiano

1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme

4 thick slices of bacon (about 4 ounces) cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

One very thin 12- to 13-inch pizza crust (See market tip)

Scant 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup grated Fontina or sharp white cheddar

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, torn in half

Equipment needed: 1 large rimless baking sheet for pizza plus 1 other large baking sheet (rimmed or rimless) for roasting squash

Arrange one rack in the center of the oven and another rack at a lower level. Preheat to 450 degrees F. Place the cubed squash on a baking sheet and toss with olive oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and several grinds black pepper. Place the large rimless baking sheet on the center shelf and the baking sheet with the butternut squash on the lower rack. Heat the top baking sheet and roast the squash on the lower shelf for 15 to 20 minutes, until squash is tender when pierced with a sharp knife. Using a metal spatula, turn the squash after 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl use a fork to combine the ricotta, Parmesan, and thyme until well blended. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar and honey. In a large skillet over medium heat (or in a microwave according to microwave directions) cook the bacon until crisp and drain on paper towels. Remove the baking sheet with the squash to a heatproof surface and carefully with potholders (since the baking sheet is hot) transfer the squash to a mixing bowl and toss with half of the balsamic/honey mixture. Then remove the heated baking sheet to a heat proof surface and carefully (since the baking sheet is hot) place the pizza crust on the pan. Using a metal spatula or table knife spread the ricotta mixture over entire surface of the pizza round. Cheese will soften as you spread it. Sprinkle red pepper flakes over the ricotta mixture. Then arrange butternut squash and bacon on top of pizza. Sprinkle with grated Fontina or cheddar. Bake the pizza until the crust is very crisp and the cheese has melted, 10 to 15 minutes. Watch carefully. Remove and drizzle remaining balsamic/honey mixture over the pizza and sprinkle with torn mint leaves. Serves 6 with one piece each.

Market tips:

For the butternut squash try to purchase squash that is already peeled, a great time saver. About 1 pound peeled squash will yield 3 cups diced. If squash is peeled and diced, be certain to cut dice into 3/4-inch cubes.

For the pizza crust, the brand, Top This, available at my local Whole Foods is quite thin and works beautifully.