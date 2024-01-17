(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a new recipe to warm your family on these cold days, Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, is here with a Leek and Potato Soup, but with a twist.

Leek and Potato Soup with Taleggio Cream

Ingredients:

3 tbsp unsalted butter

2 cups chopped leeks (white parts and light green parts only)

1 1/4 pds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch dice

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock plus extra if needed

Kosher salt

Scant 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp olive oil

5 paper-thin slices prosciutto (1 1/2 oz) , cut into julienned strips 2 inches long by 1/4-inch wide

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tsp chopped dill

Taleggio Cream

1/2 heavy or whipping cream

3 oz Taleggio, rind removed and cheese cut into 1/2- inch dice (See market note.)

2 tsp fresh chopped dill