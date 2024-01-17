(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a new recipe to warm your family on these cold days, Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, is here with a Leek and Potato Soup, but with a twist.
Leek and Potato Soup with Taleggio Cream
Ingredients:
3 tbsp unsalted butter
2 cups chopped leeks (white parts and light green parts only)
1 1/4 pds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch dice
4 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock plus extra if needed
Kosher salt
Scant 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
2 tsp olive oil
5 paper-thin slices prosciutto (1 1/2 oz) , cut into julienned strips 2 inches long by 1/4-inch wide
Freshly ground black pepper
3 tsp chopped dill
Taleggio Cream
1/2 heavy or whipping cream
3 oz Taleggio, rind removed and cheese cut into 1/2- inch dice (See market note.)
2 tsp fresh chopped dill
- Heat butter in a large, deep-sided pot with a lid over medium heat until melted and hot. Add leeks and sauté, stirring, until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, stock, 1/4 teaspoon salt and cayenne. Raise heat and bring mixture to a simmer. Then, lower heat, cover, and cook at a simmer until all vegetables are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.
- While soup is simmering, in a medium skillet over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil. When hot add the julienned prosciutto. Cook, stirring, constantly until just crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove to drain on paper towels. (Prosciutto can be prepared 1 day head. Wrap in paper towels and refrigerate. Reheat in a skillet over medium low heat, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes.)
- Puree soup in a food processor, blender, or food mill, and return it to the pot in which it was cooked. Or use an immersion blender and puree the soup in the pot. Season with several grinds of black pepper, and if needed with more salt. Stir in 3 teaspoons of chopped dill. (The soup can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cool, cover, and refrigerate. Reheat over low heat, stirring.)
- For Taleggio cream, place cream and diced Taleggio in a small saucepan set over medium heat. Whisk constantly until cheese has melted and mixture thickens. Remove from heat and whisk several seconds. Then let mixture cool for 5 minutes so it will thicken more.
- Ladle soup into 4 soup bowls. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of Taleggio cream in a zig zag pattern over each serving. Sprinkle each portion with prosciutto and with 1/2 teaspoon of chopped dill. Serves 4.
Market note: My local Whole Foods sells Taleggio, but if unavailable you can substitute a good Italian Fontina.