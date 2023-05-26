(Mass Appeal) – There are three days throughout the calendar year where we need to pause and remember those members of our community who have worn the uniform of our nation’s military. First is Armed Services Day to recognize those members still serving our country and in uniform. Next is Veteran’s Day to thank those who have previously served our country. And, lastly, Memorial Day, which happens in May when we honor those members of our community who have passed away and died in service while serving in our nations military service.