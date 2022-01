AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated $5,000 to support New England Adventures, a non-profit organization that connects veterans and the wilderness.

Nathan Larabee of Becket was recognized as with the Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award for his dedication to New England Adventures, a non-profit organization that facilitates all expenses paid outdoor sporting events, therapeutic events, and activities for New England veterans, service members and their families.