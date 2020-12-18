This spiced cranberry gin punch makes the perfect holiday cocktail

(Mass Appeal) – The perfect holiday cocktail featuring an amazing homemade allspice & cranberry simple syrup, mixed with fresh clementine juice and herbaceous gin!

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 1 drink

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce fresh clementine or orange juice

3/4 ounce spiced cranberry syrup

2 dashes of Regans’ Orange Bitters

2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin

Ice

To Garnish; 1 tablespoon of simple syrup, three rosemary sprigs, ¼ sugar, and fresh cranberries

DIRECTIONS:

TO MAKE THE GARNISH

Wash and dry several sprigs of fresh rosemary. In a shallow bowl, pour a tablespoon of plain simple syrup. Gently dredge the rosemary through the simple syrup and then sprinkle completely with regular sugar on all sides.

Using a cocktail stick, skewer three fresh cranberries.

Reserve.