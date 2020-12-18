This spiced cranberry gin punch makes the perfect holiday cocktail

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The perfect holiday cocktail featuring an amazing homemade allspice & cranberry simple syrup, mixed with fresh clementine juice and herbaceous gin!

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 1 drink

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce fresh clementine or orange juice
3/4 ounce spiced cranberry syrup
2 dashes of Regans’ Orange Bitters
2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin
Ice
To Garnish; 1 tablespoon of simple syrup, three rosemary sprigs, ¼ sugar, and fresh cranberries

DIRECTIONS:
TO MAKE THE GARNISH

Wash and dry several sprigs of fresh rosemary. In a shallow bowl, pour a tablespoon of plain simple syrup. Gently dredge the rosemary through the simple syrup and then sprinkle completely with regular sugar on all sides.

Using a cocktail stick, skewer three fresh cranberries.

Reserve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today