This spiced cranberry gin punch makes the perfect holiday cocktail

(Mass Appeal) – The perfect holiday cocktail featuring an amazing homemade allspice & cranberry simple syrup, mixed with fresh clementine juice and herbaceous gin!
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 1 drink
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce fresh clementine or orange juice
3/4 ounce spiced cranberry syrup
2 dashes of Regans’ Orange Bitters
2 ounces Hendrick’s Gin
Ice
To Garnish; 1 tablespoon of simple syrup, three rosemary sprigs, ¼ sugar, and fresh cranberries
DIRECTIONS:
TO MAKE THE GARNISH
Wash and dry several sprigs of fresh rosemary. In a shallow bowl, pour a tablespoon of plain simple syrup. Gently dredge the rosemary through the simple syrup and then sprinkle completely with regular sugar on all sides.
Using a cocktail stick, skewer three fresh cranberries.
Reserve.