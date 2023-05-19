(Mass Appeal) – We’re sticking with the light and summery theme with this fun appetizer from our friend, Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby. It’s a White Bean & Basil Dip you can serve anytime with a wide variety of dipping items.

White Bean & Basil Dip

Makes about 3 cups

Special Equipment: food processor

Ingredients:

2 (15 ounce) cans Cannellini beans (or any white beans) 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil 1/4 cup water juice from half a lemon 3 teaspoons fresh basil, torn 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 teaspoon dried lemon peel 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper 1/4 ground cayenne pepper

Instructions