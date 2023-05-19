(Mass Appeal) – We’re sticking with the light and summery theme with this fun appetizer from our friend, Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby. It’s a White Bean & Basil Dip you can serve anytime with a wide variety of dipping items.
White Bean & Basil Dip
Makes about 3 cups
Special Equipment: food processor
Ingredients:
2 (15 ounce) cans Cannellini beans (or any white beans)
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup water
juice from half a lemon
3 teaspoons fresh basil, torn
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried lemon peel
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1/4 ground cayenne pepper
Instructions
- Rinse and drain the beans well. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the beans, olive oil, lemon juice, and water. Puree until smooth. Add the garlic, basil, and spices. Blend to combine.
- Serve immediately, or, allow to rest in the fridge in a covered container for about an hour to let the flavors blend. Serve with pia chips, fresh veggies, or grilled bread