(Mass Appeal) – We’re sticking with the light and summery theme with this fun appetizer from our friend, Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby. It’s a White Bean & Basil Dip you can serve anytime with a wide variety of dipping items.

White Bean & Basil Dip
Makes about 3 cups

Special Equipment: food processor
Ingredients:

2 (15 ounce) cans Cannellini beans (or any white beans)
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup water
juice from half a lemon
3 teaspoons fresh basil, torn
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried lemon peel
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1/4 ground cayenne pepper

Instructions

  1. Rinse and drain the beans well. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the beans, olive oil, lemon juice, and water. Puree until smooth. Add the garlic, basil, and spices. Blend to combine.
  2. Serve immediately, or, allow to rest in the fridge in a covered container for about an hour to let the flavors blend. Serve with pia chips, fresh veggies, or grilled bread