(Mass Appeal) – The Sourdough Contest is an event celebrating bread, bakers, and Dewey Hall. If you want to support the history and all the hall has to offer, you can submit your sourdough recipe. Here with the details, and to show us how the bread is made, is Sarah Reynolds North, Baker and the Owner of Found Bread.

For Sourdough making pop-up classes e-mail: sarah@foundbread.com

DAILY SOURDOUGH BREAD

You’ll need a mature sourdough starter to mix this bread dough. I highly recommend any baker purchase a small scale to get more exact measurements. That said, I have converted the formula to cups for ease.

INGREDIENTS:

This formula makes one kilo loaf of bread (or two smaller loaves).

400g (3 cups) white flour

400g (3 cups) whole wheat flour

600 ml (2 3/4 cups) warm tap water

25g (2 Tablespoons) sea salt

175g (1 cup) mature sourdough leaven

DIRECTIONS: