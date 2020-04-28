Thoughtful DIY May Day gifts for friends and neighbors

(Mass Appeal) – Now’s a great time to show your friends and neighbors you are thinking of them with a little gift in honor of May Day. Katie Ross, of the Hospice Shop in Northampton, joined us today with clever ideas certain to bring some smiles.

First, Ross showed us how to make a cute bird feeder with a tea cup. What’s great about this gift is that it can be hung outside a window for someone who is largely stuck inside and become a form of entertainment.

Next she showed us how to make a springtime bouquet for your front door and little gifts of candy, in a paper cone or little clay pot, to hang on a door knob.