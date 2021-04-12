Three tasty ways to up your grilled cheese game

(Mass Appeal) – It’s the ultimate comfort food that continues to rank as the most popular sandwich in the country. What sandwich is this you may be wondering? The grilled cheese of course! And with Monday being National Grilled Cheese Day, the fabulous Danielle Formaro, author of Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness, is here to show us three ways to upgrade this classic
Type of Grilled Cheese Featured
Ham & Brie on Ciabatta
Bacon, Cheddar, Fig Jam on Ciabatta
Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese on Ciabatta
Ingredients:
Ham & Brie Grilled Cheese
1 Ciabatta loaf
About 1 lb of brie cheese
About 1 lb of ham
Bacon, Cheddar, Fig Jam
1 Ciabatta loaf
About 1 lb of white cheddar cheese (shredded or thinly sliced)
1 jar of store-bought fig jam
1 package of bacon (although you may only use half a package)
Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella
1 Ciabatta loaf
About 1 lb of shredded mozzarella cheese
Store-bought or homemade pesto
About 4 tomatoes (sliced thin)
Directions:
Slice ciabatta loaf thin, about a 1/2 thick, drizzle avocado oil on both sides of the bread
Layer with desired ingredients listed above on first half of bread
Top with a second slice of bread
Cook on a griddle for about 1-2 minutes on each side until bread is a golden color and cheese is melted through.
Then slice the bread in half to create mini grilled cheese portions for a crowd.