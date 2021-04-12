Three tasty ways to up your grilled cheese game

(Mass Appeal) – It’s the ultimate comfort food that continues to rank as the most popular sandwich in the country. What sandwich is this you may be wondering? The grilled cheese of course! And with Monday being National Grilled Cheese Day, the fabulous Danielle Formaro, author of Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness, is here to show us three ways to upgrade this classic

Type of Grilled Cheese Featured

Ham & Brie on Ciabatta

Bacon, Cheddar, Fig Jam on Ciabatta

Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese on Ciabatta

Ingredients:

Ham & Brie Grilled Cheese

1 Ciabatta loaf

About 1 lb of brie cheese

About 1 lb of ham

Bacon, Cheddar, Fig Jam

1 Ciabatta loaf

About 1 lb of white cheddar cheese (shredded or thinly sliced)

1 jar of store-bought fig jam

1 package of bacon (although you may only use half a package)

Pesto, Tomato, Mozzarella

1 Ciabatta loaf

About 1 lb of shredded mozzarella cheese

Store-bought or homemade pesto

About 4 tomatoes (sliced thin)

Directions:

Slice ciabatta loaf thin, about a 1/2 thick, drizzle avocado oil on both sides of the bread

Layer with desired ingredients listed above on first half of bread

Top with a second slice of bread

Cook on a griddle for about 1-2 minutes on each side until bread is a golden color and cheese is melted through.

Then slice the bread in half to create mini grilled cheese portions for a crowd.