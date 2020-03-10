Thrifty ways to decorate for St. Patrick’s Day with the Professional Grandma

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal’s professional grandma, Katie Ross from the Hospice Shop in Northampton, joined us with easy and thrifty ideas on how to decorate for St. Patrick’s Day.

Ross brought in so many examples of beautiful projects you can make yourself. She re-purposed burlap and covered it with cut-out shamrocks that adhere to the burlap with iron-on glue. Once complete, it makes for a beautiful table runner.

She also showed us how to make a custom wreath, using more burlap and a wire frame. After wrapping the frame with burlap, adhere some of the fabric shamrocks and add a bow – perfect for your front door!