Thrive After 55: Staying Healthy During COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – Recent Massachusetts Department of Health data shows a less than 5% fatality rate among diagnosed people under age 60 due to COVID-19, while a more than 22% fatality rate for those age 60 and above. And, sadly, 82 is the average age of those who’ve died from the virus across the state. Additionally, more than 98% of the COVID-19 deaths are among people who have had underlying health conditions.

Dr. Mark Keroak, President and CEO of Baystate Health, joins us for this special to talk about the health risks of our older adults.