Thrive After 55: The 4th annual wellness fair comes to Mass Appeal!

(Mass Appeal) – The Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair cannot be held in person this year, but we’ve brought some of the most important content for our seniors right here to Mass Appeal! Thrive After 55 sponsor Senator Eric Lesser joins us with details.

On today’s program, experts weigh in on key areas of senior health and wellness:

For additional information and a video from other exhibitors and community partners, vuisit www.senatorlesser.com/thrive.