Thrive After 55: The 4th annual wellness fair comes to Mass Appeal!

(Mass Appeal) – The Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair cannot be held in person this year, but we’ve brought some of the most important content for our seniors right here to Mass Appeal! Thrive After 55 sponsor Senator Eric Lesser joins us with details.
On today’s program, experts weigh in on key areas of senior health and wellness:
- Learn about important health considerations for adults in their golden years from Dr. Mark Keroack, Baystate Health President and CEO.
- Registered dietitian Nancy Dell shares her advice for staying hydrated and helping brain function and immunity through a healthy diet.
- John Roberson from the Center for Human Development will help us battle isolation and and improve our mental health.
- Sheila Magalhaes, Owner of Heartsong Yoga explains the value of gentle exercise and demonstrates some beginner yoga poses.
- Attorney General Maura Healey offers advice on how to spot current scams that target older adults.
For additional information and a video from other exhibitors and community partners, vuisit www.senatorlesser.com/thrive.