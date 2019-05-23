Thumb art project with salvaged wood

Morgan Laner, from the Center for EcoTechnology, showed us a quick project that uses your thumbs as a brush to decorate salvaged wood.

Materials:

Salvaged wood

Paint

Wipes/paper towels

Thin permanent markers

Paper plates

Twine/nails (optional)

Extra decorations (optional)



Directions:

1. (Optional) Paint a base coat onto wood so thumbprints stand out.

2. Recruit thumb volunteers! Including your animals if you have non-toxic paint.

3. Put drops of paint onto a paper plate.

4. Dip thumbs in various paint colors, and then press thumbs onto wood.

5. Using your imagination, press thumbs into display.

6. Let dry.

7. Once dried, use permanent markers to turn thumbprints into different designs. For example, animals, balloons, flowers etc.