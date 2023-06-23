(MASS APPEAL) – The Thunder in the Valley Festival will kick off the celebration with an incredible line up of Music from Local to National Bands! It’s a highly anticipated event, with the return of fireworks to Easthampton to celebrate our Independence this fourth of July. to share all the details is Mike Perrier of Unbroken Wings Inc, and Dave Capriatti, The Beer Guy, both from Thunder in the Valley.

Thunder in the Valley Concert & Fireworks

Thunder in the Valley Festival is an all day, family friendly event with live music throughout the day and a grand fireworks display at night. The event will take place Saturday, June 24th from 11:30am through 10:00pm at Molitoris Farm, 95 Park Hill Road in Easthampton.

The event will be taking place rain or shine! Guests can feel free to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.

Tickets will be $20 and 100% of the proceeds from the Festival will be going towards the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance visit thunderinthevalleyma.com.

