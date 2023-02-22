(Mass Appeal) – One of the most favorite games on the Springfield Thunderbirds schedule is the annual Sensory Friendly game which is set for Sunday February 26th against the Charlotte Checkers. As they have in year’s past, the Thunderbirds are partnering with the Center for Human Development on hosting this special daytime game and here to tell you more about it, in a segment sponsored by the Springfield Thunderbirds, is their President, Nate Costa, along with Ben Craft, Vice President of Community Development for CHD.

