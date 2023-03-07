(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for the Springfield Thunderbirds annual Pink in the Rink hockey game. This years game is set for this Saturday night against the Laval Rocket and it should be a thriller as both teams are in the hunt of a playoff spot. Joining me now in a segment sponsored by the Springfield Thunderbirds is their President, Nate Costa, along with Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving and Events for the Baystate Health Foundation, with all the details of how you can support the team and their efforts to fight cancer.

Thunderbirds: ‘Pink in the Rink’

Puck drops at 7:05pm on Saturday, March 11th as the Springfield Thunderbirds face off against the Laval Rocket. The game will take place at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main Street, Springfield.

The Thunderbirds will wear pink jerseys to support the cause and the continuing battle against breast cancer. Proceeds from the post-game jersey auctions will benefit the Rays of Hope Foundation in conjunction with Baystate Health. Before the game faces off, players and fans will stand witness to some of the bravest women in the Pioneer Valley – our area’s own breast cancer survivors – during a poignant pregame ceremony.

