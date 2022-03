(Mass Appeal) – Springfield Thunderbirds hockey games are an exciting, action packed night of fun. But sometimes, the loud music, crowd cheers, and in-arena entertainment can get overwhelming to some. That’s why the Thunderbirds are partnering with the Center for Human Development on hosting a special daytime game that is sensory friendly! Here to tell us about it is President of the Springfield Thunderbirds, Nate Costa, and Ben Craft, Vice President of Community Development for CHD.