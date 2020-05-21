1  of  3
Breaking News
State Police assisting forest fire in Deerfield Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,617 tested positive Trinity Health: Over 26,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 6,987 tested positive
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: State Representative John Velis talks about what’s going on at the Boston Statehouse, and what’s being done to provide support to veterans during this national health crisis. 2:15PM: City of Springfield phased reopening plan announcement

Thunderbirds President Talks about Canceled AHL Season

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The AHL made news recently as the first professional winter sport to announce they would not be resuming their 2019-2020 season.

Nate Costa, President of the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds joins the show to talk about this decision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today