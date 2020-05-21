Thunderbirds President Talks about Canceled AHL Season

(Mass Appeal) – The AHL made news recently as the first professional winter sport to announce they would not be resuming their 2019-2020 season.
Nate Costa, President of the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds joins the show to talk about this decision.
