(MASS APPEAL) – It might be a cool spring day but it’s going to get a lot hotter later this afternoon as your Springfield Thunderbirds kick off their post season by hosting the Hartford Wolf Pack in what is sure to be another great playoff run. Joining me now is Springfield Thunderbirds President, Nate Costa, to talk playoff hockey.

Springfield Thunderbirds Playoff Run

The Thunderbirds will play in the Atlantic Division First Round, best of three games, against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The following games are schedule, with a third game in place *if needed.

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – Hartford at Springfield, 7:05pm

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Springfield at Hartford, 7:00pm

*Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 22 – Hartford at Springfield, 7:05pm

