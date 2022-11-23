(MASS APPEAL) – We are continuing our Pie Week here on Mass Appeal, so we asked our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, to share her Mock Cherry Pie recipe with a New England twist.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cranberries, cut in half
- 1 cup raisins
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 double 8-inch pie crust
Cooking Directions:
Combine the filling ingredients and allow them to sit for a few minutes in a bowl. Place the mixture in the bottom crust, and cover it with another crust or a lattice top. Prick holes or cut slits in the top crust to let steam escape.
Place the pie on a rimmed cookie sheet; it has a tendency to leak while baking. Bake it for 10 minutes; then reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake for another 30 to 45 minutes.