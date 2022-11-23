(MASS APPEAL) – We are continuing our Pie Week here on Mass Appeal, so we asked our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, to share her Mock Cherry Pie recipe with a New England twist.

Ingredients:

2 cups cranberries, cut in half

1 cup raisins

1-1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon flour

1 pinch salt

1 double 8-inch pie crust

Cooking Directions:

Combine the filling ingredients and allow them to sit for a few minutes in a bowl. Place the mixture in the bottom crust, and cover it with another crust or a lattice top. Prick holes or cut slits in the top crust to let steam escape.

Place the pie on a rimmed cookie sheet; it has a tendency to leak while baking. Bake it for 10 minutes; then reduce the heat to 350 degrees and bake for another 30 to 45 minutes.