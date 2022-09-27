(MASS APPEAL) – Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat is back to share her recipe for a warm and filling vegetarian dish that’s perfect for those cold fall nights.

Greek Eggplant Pudding

This warm, filling vegetarian dish hits the spot as the days begin to shorten.

Servings: 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Fairly Easy

Preparation Time: 20 minutes (plus standing of eggplant with salt)

Cook Time: about 1 hour, divided

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

kosher salt for sprinkling

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large white onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

6 large eggs

1-1/2 cups crumbled feta cheese

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or 1 teaspoon fresh

Cooking Directions:

Peel the eggplants and cut them into 1/2-inch rounds. Place the eggplant slices in a colander, sprinkling salt on each layer as they go in. Let them sit with the salt for 45 minutes. This helps remove any bitterness from the seeds.

Half an hour into this process, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

When the eggplant slices are through sitting, rinse and dry them thoroughly. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet, and place the slices on it, turning them so that both sides of eggplant have been oiled. Bake until the pieces soften, about 30 minutes.

In a small sauté pan sauté the onion and garlic in a little more oil over medium heat until the onion becomes translucent. Let the vegetables cool for a few minutes; then, in a medium bowl whisk together the eggs. Stir in the crumbled feta, the oregano, and the onion mixture.

Oil a 2- to 3-quart baking dish and put a layer of eggplant at the bottom. Pour about 1/3 of the egg mixture on top. Repeat the layers, ending with the egg mixture.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until the mixture sets. (Avoid overcooking the pudding. It doesn’t have to be brown.)

Special Diet: