Tinky’s Tasty rhubarb cobbler and quick and crunchy pickled asparagus

Tinky Weisblat joined us in studio to teach us how to use a casserole dish to make a ridiculously quick and delicious rhubarb cobbler. She also explained different uses for Mason jars and taught us how to make crunchy pickled asparagus.

Rhubarb Cobbler Ingredients:

Rhubarb base:

3/4 cup sugar

2 tbs cornstarch

4 cups chopped rhubarb

2 tbs lemon juice

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp butter, diced

Cobbler crust:

1 cup flour

2 tbs sugar

1-1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter

1/4 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

To sprinkle on top:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Cooking Directions:

Begin by making the base. Combine the sugar and cornstarch in a small, nonreactive pot. Stir in the rhubarb and lemon juice. Cover this mixture and let it sit for an hour or two until the rhubarb juices up.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter a 2-quart casserole dish.

Uncover the rhubarb mixture and bring it to a boil, stirring occasionally. Boil, stirring gently, for 1 minute. Remove the fruit from the heat and stir in the cinnamon. Spread the rhubarb mixture in the prepared pan. Dot the top with butter.

To make the crust whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the butter, but don’t overdo the process. You should still have tiny pieces of butter in the mixture.

Whisk together the milk and egg. Add them to the dry ingredients, and mix just until moist. Drop this mixture onto the rhubarb mixture, and spread it around to cover the fruit. Sprinkle brown sugar over all in little clumps. Bake until lightly browned. Serve with whipped cream.

Pickled Asparagus

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh asparagus

2 small cloves garlic (or 1 large clove)

a generous bunch of dill

3 to 4 peppercorns

1 cup water

1/2 cup white vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons Kosher or sea salt

1 pinch sugar

Cooking Directions:

Clean and sterilize a pint jar. After snapping the ends off the asparagus, trim the stalks so that they will fit in the jar and not quite reach the top. You may use the trimmings in another recipe. Place them in the jar, and stuff the garlic, dill, and peppercorns in around them.

Combine the water, vinegar, salt, and sugar in a nonreactive pot. Bring the mixture to a boil. Cool it for a few seconds; then pour it over the vegetables.

If the jar isn’t quite full, add a little tap water to fill it. Let the pickles cool to room temperature; then place them in the refrigerator and wait 3 to 4 days before serving them. Makes 1 pint.

